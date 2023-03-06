Describes report as plot to cause chaos in forthcoming state assembly poll

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Press Secretary to the Governor of Anambra State Mr Christian Aburime has debunked the report that Professor Chukwuma Soludo met with President elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his son, Seyi at Imo State government house, Owerri, on how to stop the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, from reclaiming the mandate through Court process and to eliminate him.

Aburime while reacting to a viral massage on social media, dismissed the threat on conspiracy and urged Ndi-Anambra, Ndigbo at large, in home and abroad to disregard the information, noting that such report was purely a plot to cause chaos in the forthcoming State Assembly election in the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

The Media Aide to Soludo maintained that the latest allegation levelled against the governor of holding a meeting with the President-elect, on how to stop Peter Obi’s popularity (politically, physically and to eliminate him in all) were all false

According to Aburime, “None of the allegations is true. The Governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election. The general public are advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write up as mere falsehoods, they should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the State House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of the present administration of governor Solido.

“If certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature, it becomes highly reprehensible and certainly deserved to be condemned by every right thinking person

It would be recalled that a story circulated on various social media platform alleged that Soludo was flown to Imo Govt house to meet with Tinubu on how to curb Peter Obi’s rising profile while some dollars allegedly exchanged hands before Gov. Soludo was brought back to Awka govt house.