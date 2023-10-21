Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has commiserated with Sir Cyril Okoye, Chairman, Grape Tree lnternational/Nigerpower Bricks Limited, and his family over the unfortunate demise of his son, Chief Chukwunonso Okoye who passed away recently at the age of 34.

The governor who attended the funeral mass which was held at All Saints Catholic Church Adazi-Ani in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State in the company of his wife, Nonye, described the loss as huge for the state, Anaocha and Adazi-Ani community.

Governor Soludo pointed out that the death of Chukwunonso Okoye affected everyone directly or indirectly but asked the congregation to be consoled with the fact that his soul still lives.

While explaining that the late Chukwunonso has come and gone according to God’s will, he asked the family to give thanks to God and said that Sir Okoye, popularly known as Bobisco was one of the early individuals that stood by him during his journey to public office.

He urged the son and siblings of the late Chukwunonso to be unrelenting in sustaining his legacy.

The Transition Committee Chairman for Anaocha, Mr. Gerald Ọzọh who spoke on behalf of the family, appreciated the governor and everyone who came to mourn with the family.

Earlier in his homily, Rev. Fr. Ignatius Onwuatuegwu, who commiserated with the parents of late Okoye, stated that the young man had accomplished God’s purpose on earth, urging them to remain steadfast and appreciate God’s blessings upon them.

National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Mr. J.P.C. Anetoh, Sen. Victor Umeh, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, among others, attended the ceremony.