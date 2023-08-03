From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Anambra State Governor Prof Charles Soludo has commissioned the take-off centre of the Solution Innovation District (SID) in Awka.

A statement from the SID indicated that the SID which is a one-stop shop for youths in the areas of innovation, technology and entrepreneurship, will provide training, incubation, and access to investment to spur the growth of the startup ecosystem in the state.

It will also provide access to high-speed internet, steady power supply, conducive and serene environment for innovators, creators, the digital tribe to thrive.

The governor, at the commissioning ceremony, congratulated the 20,000 Anambra youths who recently participated in the initial training programme of the SID’s ‘LevelUp Anambra’ for acquiring various digital skills that would increase their capacity and chances of competing in global spaces.

He described SID as a sign of the state government’s commitment to developing Anambra youths, appreciating Microsoft and Wootlab Foundation for partnering with the State government to make the programme a reality.

The governor revealed that the current Government House will become the permanent site for SID once he moves into the new government house currently under construction.

“The world may be going east or west, but Nigeria must go through necessary disruptive changes. The removal of subsidy and floating of exchange rate are just some of the changes. It’s quite auspicious that we are opening this district at this critical time.

“Our greatest resource is our human capital, and we want to mine it to its infinite elasticity. Only those who can see tomorrow, who plan and work towards it can control the future. I asked our youths to look up to opportunities in these ongoing disruptive changes.

“In a digital age, human capital appreciates with continuous usage. We must keep on innovating and acquiring multiple scalable skills to control the future. So, we want the youths and children of Anambra to be prepared for this future- invention, innovation, and technology.

“We must focus on tomorrow. The old order is gone, so let’s not cry to bring it back. We are empowering and training our youths to control the future and become champions of the world.

“Technology is our mantra and must become our culture. The insignificant number of criminals that cause nuisance in our society cannot define us.”

Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze; Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Okwy Igwegbe; Chief Protocol Officer, Hon Chinedu Nwoye and other Members of Anambra State Executive Council, Members of Anambra State House of Assembly, Transition Committee Chairmen, among others, attended the event.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the governor on Innovation and Business Incubation, Ms Chinwe Okoli, in her speech, thanked the Governor for his commitment in actualizing the vision which she explained is quite timely.

She explained that SID is a platform to to innovate, create, ideate, invent and to give talents the wings to fly. “SID is a place where you think outside the box, think even without a box, think big and explore immense potentials.

“At SID, we provide steady power supply, high speed internet, basic amenities, clean and conducive office space for you to focus on building your dream solutions across sectors. SID programmes include business incubation, digital skills training, business acceleration, angel investment, outsourcing of the best talents out of Anambra.

“We also have plans to democratize innovation through schools and SID mini hubs in various locations.”

Commissioner for Youth Development Mr Patrick Agha Mba and the Commissioner for Industry, Mr Christian Udechukwu, respectively, said that the district is in line with Governor Soludo’s commitment to develop Anambra youths.

Best beneficiaries of the “Level Up Anambra” digital training were presented with laptops.