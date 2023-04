From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has approved the appointment of Mr Chukwudozie Udechukwu as the new Commissioner for Industry in the state.

Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, in a statement on Friday, said that Udechukwu, by this appointment, replaces Dr. Obinna Ngonadi who previously held forth in that position.

Aburime said that Mr Udechukwu’s name has been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.