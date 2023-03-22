It’s renewed hope for Nigeria, sustained progress in Lagos

By Sunday Ani, Lagos

The Director-General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Lagos State, Senator Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, has commended the election of the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, as President-Elect and the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Solomon, who in a statement personally signed, praised Tinubu for his tenacity, doggedness, determination and commitment to any cause, saying that his route to success has never been easy. He also mentioned that when the heat turned up during the lead-up to the national elections, it became more apparent that Tinubu would emerge victorious.

“It is not enough to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for the success of this hotly contested presidential election, it is even more important to acknowledge his tenacity, doggedness, determination and commitment to any cause at all. Asiwaju was resolved to win this election and he went all out in spite of misgivings and enduring personal attacks from everywhere,” he said.

On the governorship election, Solomon praised Governor Sanwo-Olu’s work and leadership during his four-year term, which was marked by various crises, including COVID-19, the #EndSARS protests, the Okada menace, fire outbreaks, and building collapses. Despite these challenges, Solomon said that “real governance never suffered” and that Sanwo-Olu deserved his sweeping re-election without any contest.

“This year’s election was definitely not perfect, but an arguably free and fair exercise. An election which threw up staggering surprises cannot be said not to be free, just because you lost in some places. Can they say the same of the places they won? That would be double standards and it is not what forward-looking Nigerians should dwell on,” he added.

Solomon also commended the team spirit of the APC family at both the national and state levels and congratulated everyone involved in the outstanding showing, despite unfounded misgivings.

Overall, he believes that with an Asiwaju at the centre and Lagos in the same political family, the president would be renewing hope at the centre, and the governor will be sustaining and consolidating his efforts in the state, making the entire country better for it.