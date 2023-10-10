Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Oladele Alake, has described the decision of the Federal Government to diversify from hydrocarbons to make the minerals sector a major contributor to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) as its contribution to climate change.

He made the declaration when he received a delegation of the Miners Association of Nigeria, led by its National President, Dele Ayanleke.

The delegation comprised representatives of the VUKA group, co- organiser of the forthcoming Nigeria Mining Week and PriceWaterhouseCoopers, foremost accounting firm.

While commending the association for its recommendations and consistent role in organising the Mining Week, Alake said Nigeria has been operating a mono-cultural economy for a long time, noting that the shift to solid minerals was long overdue.

“Our vision is to make solid minerals our pride, a major contributor to Nigeria’s gross domestic product. We will diversify from oil to exploit it for the survival of Nigeria. This is our own contribution to climate change,’’ he said.

The minister said the ministry was committed to making requisite policies that will sanitise and rejig the regulatory framework and to make it more conducive for local and foreign investors to play.

On the issue of incursion by the second tier of government into mining, Alake said the Federal Government would engage state and local governments with a view to resolving surrounding issues within the ambit of the law.

On securing the mining sector environment for maximum yield to the Federal Government, the minister said high end technology will be deployed coupled with an inter-agency task force to arrest the menace completely. He, therefore, sought partnership with the miners association to strengthen capacity for the growth and repositioning of the sector.

Ayanleke, in a vote of confidence, expressed optimism that the seven-point agenda unfolded by the minister would consolidate and enhance the sector for maximum contribution to national development.