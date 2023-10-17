… restates that era of exporting raw minerals is over

From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has restated that the era of exporting raw mineral resources in Nigeria is over.

President Tinubu while speaking at the 8th edition of the Nigerian mining week ,held in Abuja, yesterday lamented that the solid mineral sector have been neglected for years.

Tinubu who was represented by the Secretary General of the Federation George Akume stressed the Nigeria would maintain policy consistency to ensure that there must be value addition on mineral resources to control waste of economic resources.

In his keynote address the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, stated that his ministry is committed to demonstrate Mr.President’s unwavering commitment to the development of the Nigerian Mining Sector as a significant source of economic diversification of the country’s monolithic revenue base.

According to him:” We charted a new direction with the articulation of the Seven-Point Transformation Agenda, which focuses on the establishment of the national mining company; development of Big, standardized and internationally certified Data; formalisation of artisanal mining through co-operatives; security of mines in collaboration with the security agencies; conscientisation of mining communities to ensure their lawful rights and commit licenses to community empowerment and the strategic promotions of our country’s vast mineral deposits for indigenous and international investments.

“Mr President, I must record the extraordinary enthusiasm of all the critical stakeholders of the Solid Minerals Sector in embracing these ideas and proposing many pathways to achieve this roadmap” Dr Alake stated.

“This has led to several collaborations and initiatives across the landscape. The visionary leadership and dedication to diversifying Nigeria’s economy through mining align perfectly with our shared goals, and I am confident that the culmination of this Event will continue to lead us toward a prosperous future” he added

“The theme of this year’s Nigeria Mining Week, “Capitalizing On Nigeria’s Critical Mineral Resources For Its Growth,” resonates deeply with our aspirations for our beloved nation which is endowed with an abundance of mineral resources, is set for a great leap of transformation.

“If we manage these resources judiciously and responsibly, they can serve as the engine of our economic growth, offering employment opportunities and enhancing the well-being of our citizens”

“Nigeria is endowed with valuable solid minerals like Limestone, Gold, Baryte, Bitumen, Lead-Zinc, Coal, and Iron Ore, to mention but a few. This natural wealth indicates a significant reservoir poised for exploration and development and these resources can potentially reduce our dependence on oil revenues, diversify our economic base, serve as the bedrock of sustainable development across various sectors, and provide significant job creation opportunities’ Dr. Alake noted.

“Recent years have witnessed commendable efforts to revitalize the Mining Sector. We have worked diligently to streamline regulatory processes, create an attractive investment climate, and instill confidence in domestic and international investors”

“These efforts have borne fruit through strategic partnerships that recognize the immense potential within our borders. These partnerships will be pivotal in building a sustainable and globally competitive mining industry.

“Our vision for the Mining Sector transcends mere resource extraction. We are firmly committed to conducting mining activities that are environmentally sustainable, socially responsible, and economically beneficial. We believe mining operations should serve as catalysts for community development and job creation and adhere to Industry Best Practices that minimize ecological footprint” the solid mineral minister emphasized.

Also the Minister of Steel Development Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu stated that Nigeria is blessed with great minerals that would be driven force to president Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

Audu added that the agenda would only be achieved through collectivity and creating a conducive environment for investors.

Also in his remark, the Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule The Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule in his remarks noted that no state government has the right to stop mining of solid minerals .

“Solid minerals as we all know is in the exclusive list therefore there is no state in Federation or governor that can interfere or stop mining of solid minerals”

Earlier in his welcome address, the President Miners Association of Nigeria, Mr. Dele Ayanleke stated that the mining sector is recently generating greater developmental interest though with challenges.

Mr. Ayanleke added that Nigeria is richly endowed with minerals capable of transforming the country.

The event attracted dignitaries from different worlds of life:the minister of trade and investment Doris Anita, Minister State for Water Resources,Nasarawa state governor Abdullahai Sule, Ebonyi state governor, Captains of industries, stakeholders in solid minerals development and about 1000 local and international participants .

Highlights of the event was the unveiling of the Nigerian mineralization map designed by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency by the representative of Mr President