From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has called on Cross Riverians both at home and in the Diaspora to join hands with him in building an economically viable state devoid of rancor and divisions.

Otu, who made the appeal during the maiden edition of the state’s Interdenominational Solemn Assembly held at the Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC), Calabar, at the weekend, said it is high time Cross Riverians rendered sacrifice through service for the overall development of the state.

He said: “Barely a month ago, we all assembled like this to celebrate the victory and enthronement of the Season of Sweetness, today is the spiritual seasoning of that season. I know Cross River was doing well until it eventually collapsed but as we all heed to God’s directives to gather and pray in unity, God will heal and restore our land again.

“Piloting the affairs of the state is not an easy task. This is why we have to seek the face and direction of the Author of wisdom to move the state forward. I alone and the people you have elected to represent you will not be able to do this work, we all must come together to build the state of our dream.

“The challenge we face today as a state is bigger than us to handle but I strongly believe that what God cannot do does not exist. I want all of you to take up your mantle and join me in this journey of spiritual renaissance as we reposition the state because there will be enough for everyone to benefit from without pulling down your brother.

“This is the time for us to build Cross River State. What is most important to me, is leaving an indelible print on the sands of time after the service period. Cross River State is a land of abundance and now is the time to jointly harness the God’s given resources found across the three senatorial districts of the state for the betterment of our people. From our prayer today, I can clearly see the influx of nations and investors coming back to our state.

“For those who have the opportunity to be elected or appointed, let me remind you that power belongs to God. The position you occupy today is not to oppress others but to diligently serve them and I will not relent in sacking anyone who act contrary.

“Let me assure you that I have not changed and will not be influenced not even by my office as your governor. Power does not intoxicate me, because I believe that power is for service. It is very transient. Where you find yourself today be reminded that in no distant time, another person will occupy that same office.

I say so because all of us cannot be something at the same time but, that does not mean that we are better than others. God has a reason for placing you where you are, but then it is not free, he demands accountability.”

He appealed to all aggrieved politicians, who had the intention to fight to please down their tools because the elections are over and now is the time to build a strong and virile Cross River State again, adding, “this is not the time for hatred or infighting among us but a time to stay united because politics is now over leaving us with the enormous task of good governance which we all must be a part of.”

Speaking at the event, the convener and wife of the Governor, Rev (Mrs) Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, disclosed that the solemn assembly was to gather Cross Riverians and residents from all walks of life to seek God’s intervention in healing a once peaceful and hospitable land from all forms of vices that has taken over the state.

“When I realised that our land was no longer peaceful and was taken over by demonic tendencies that are tantamount to underdevelopment, we privately went to God for intervention and as the Lord brought us on board to lead the state, we decided that we should collectively come together and join our hands in prayer to God for total healing, liberation and restoration of our dear state.

“I urge you not to relent in this apostolic mandate of praying for us and most importantly for God to grant my husband the wisdom to lead the state aright.”

In his sermon, General Overseer of Christ Chapel Int’l Church, Bishop Emma Isong, admonished Cross Riverians to see themselves as partners in progress in creating a peaceful, united and economically viable state that will be the envy of all.

Isong, who spoke on the theme, “Turn Away From Evil,” as recorded in 2 Chronicles 7 verse 14, enumerated some of the evil acts that has overtaken the land and affected governance negatively to include; selfishness, blackmail, double crossing amongst other vices that are inimical to growth and development.

According to Isong, “politics is over, all must come together to build the Cross River State of our dreams devoid of all divisible tendencies.”

Dignitaries at the event include the State Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme, Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon Elvert Eyambem, party stalwarts and some religious leaders.