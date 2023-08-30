From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army headquarters, Abuja, said soldiers on illegal bunkering operations in the Niger Delta region of the country have uncovered oil thieves’ camp in Obokofia community in Imo State

Director Army Public Relations,Brigadier- General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the troops of 343 Artillery Regiment uncovered the camp while conducting anti oil theft operations in the area.

He said that In the crackdown, the vigilant troops intercepted 15 sacks and 13 Jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camp. The troops also recovered two Pumping machines, three power generators, one hose and a tool box used for hacking into oil pipelines.

In a similar operation, also conducted on 28 August 2023, troops of 3 Battalion clamped down on an active illegal oil refining site containing three cooking ovens and six reservoirs at Enokora Community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Acting on credible information, troops conducting anti oil theft operations, on August 29,2023, intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State. The vigilant troops equally intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO within the same general area.