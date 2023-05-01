From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Counterinsurgency troops fighting in the North East have rescued another kidnapped student of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok.

The victim, Hauwa Maltha, 26, said to be serial number two on the list of the abducted Chibok School Girls, was rescued by Troops of 114 Taskforce Battalion, Bita.

She hails from the Kibaku tribe in Jila in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

She was said to have been rescued alongside her three-year-old child by the troops while on clearance operations at Lagara.

The victim after her abduction, was forced into marriage in Gulukos to one Salman, a cameraman to the late terrorists leader, Shekau, who later died in Lake Chad.

She was again forced into another marriage to one Mallam Muhammad in Gobara and had 2 children for him. Mallam Muhammad, her second husband was also killed in Ukuba terrorist enclave in Sambisa forest during clashes between JAS/ISWAP.

Upon he rescue, she was taken to a military medical facility where she was found to be about 8 months and 2 weeks pregnant. She has since undergone a thorough medical examination along with her baby and will be handed over to the Borno State Government for further management.