From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian army said it’s troops on internal security operations in the south east and south south parts of the country have destroyed the hideouts of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN), located at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North, Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said the soldiers also working in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies also busted a notorious syndicate of Gunrunners at Obudu motorcycle park in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River state.

Nwachukwu in a statement said “Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army under the auspices of Operation UDO KA II in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies have on Thursday 10 August 2023, conducted a raid operation into the hideouts of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN), at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North, Local Government Area of Enugu State.

In the encounter with the irredentist fighters, troops subdued the group with superior firepower, neutralizing two fighters and recovered three Semi Automatic Pump Action Rifles and a locally fabricated single barrel gun.

Similarly, troops in conjunction with DSS same day, arrested a notorious ESN Commander, Mr Ezege in a separate sting operation at Obinagu in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. The arrested ESN Commander, recently threatened to unleash mayhem in Enugu state via his viral video and audio message circulated on some social media platforms . He is currently in custody for further investigations.

In another operational engagement, troops of 130 Battalion operating in 13 Brigade Area of Responsibility under 82 Division Nigerian Army, in collaboration with Department of State Services (DSS) have on Wednesday 9 August 2023 busted a notorious syndicate of Gunrunners at Obudu motorcycle park in Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River state. The operation followed credible intelligence revealing the illicit activities of the Gunrunners in Obudu and Biaju general areas. In the sting operation, the leader of the gun running syndicate was nabbed alongside his accomplices, including two Nigerians and two Cameroonians.

During preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the accomplices purchased firearms, which they in turn sell to a middle man, who supplies the arms and ammunition to Ambazonian Separatists in the Republic of Cameroon. A subsequent operation conducted on Thursday 10 August 2023 led to the arrest of the gunrunning kingpin, Raphael aka Biajua, a Cameroonian, at Biajua community in Boki LGA of Cross River State. The troops also recovered 4 Semi Automatic Pump Action Rifles and four mobile phones.

The Nigerian Army enjoins the general public to remain vigilant and report any untoward activity to the security agencies, in support of ongoing operations to curb security challenges.

The good and enterprising people of the South East Nigeria are also encouraged to discountenance the illegal sit-at-home order and go about their daily activities and businesses without fear of intimidation, as ongoing operations will be sustained to counter the enforcement of the unlawful order.