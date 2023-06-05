From Jude Dangwam, Jos

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has condemned the unfortunate incident involving security personnel and a funeral procession that culminated to loss of life at Mararaban Jama’a in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

Mutfwang in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Gyang Bere described the incident as very unfortunate and appealed for calm among citizens of the State.

He condemned the action of the security officer who pulled the trigger that led to the death of the young man and called on relevant authorities to investigate the matter and bring the culprit to book.

The Governor maintained that for a new and united Plateau to be built, there must be mutual understanding and trust between citizens and security agencies.

While consoling with the family of the bereaved, Barr. Mutfwang said any action that would further compound the condition of the already traumatized citizens would be tolerated.

However, Secretary to the Government of the State, Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau who addressed the protesting women and youths at the scene of the ugly incident, assured them of government determination to address the issues.

He said government has taken responsibility of the burial of the deceased and the medical bill of the injured persons who were wounded as a result of the incident and appealed to the people loving citizens of the state to remain calm and allow government to take necessary action.