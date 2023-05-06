From John Adams, Minna

Soldiers of the Nigerian Army on Thursday invaded bandits’ hideout in Allawa forest in Shiroro Local Government area of Niger State, killing over 20 of them while several others fled with bullet injuries.

The soldiers also rescued over 30 kidnapped victims who were being held by the gunmen in their abode after over five hours of heavy gun battle.

Majority of the victims are said to be women and children, and had spent well over three months with their abductors in the bush before they were rescued on Thursday.

However one soldier was killed while another one sustained gunshot injury and is currently responding to treatment at a government health facility in the state.

According to source close to Allawa Community, the bandits had invaded the community three weeks ago and abducted more victims. A N50million ransom was demanded by the bandits

It was gathered that luck ran out of the bandits when one of the kidnapped victims was sent to go and purchase some food items, including fuel from Allawa town with a strict warning that all the remaining victims, including his wife and children would be killed if he fails to return back.

he was, however, accosted by soldiers who had been stationed in Allawa town due to constant invasion by the bandits.

“After he was interrogated by the soldiers, he confessed that he was sent by the bandits to purchase those items, with a warning that if he failed to return, all the kidnapped victims would be killed.

“It was at that point that he led the soldiers to the bandits’ hideout where they) engaged the gunmen in a fierce gun battle. Many of the bandits were killed and their bodies are littered all over the bush. Two soldiers were shot but one of them died”, he added.

All the rescued victims have been reunited with their families while the body of the soldiers killed has been brought to Minna, even as the soldiers continue in their search for the fleeing Bandits.

When contacted, Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Umar said he was aware of the rescue operation by the soldiers stationed at Allawa but was yet to get the details.