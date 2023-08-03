• as 313 terrorists surrender – DHQ

The Defence Media Organization(DMO), said soldiers fighting the insurgency war in the northeast and other internal security operations across the country, killed 37, bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and other criminals terrorizing the peace of the country in the last two weeks.

The DMO, also said the soldiers arrested 137, terrorists and their logistics suppliers, bandits, kidnappers, oil thieves and rescued 140 kidnapped victims across the country.

Director DMO, Major General Edward Buba, who made this known at a media briefing on military operations conducted in the last two weeks, said that the soldiers recovered several arms, ammunitions and dangerous weapons from the criminals. He said the troops also discovered and destroyed 61 dugout pits in the Niger delta region on the country, 32 wooden boats, 87 storage tanks, 3 vehicles, 126 cooking ovens, 3 outboard engine, one speedboat, 2 motorcycles, one generator, 2 pumping machines and 36 illegal refining sites.

Gen Buba, said the Troops also recovered 310,700 litres of crude oil, 14,675 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 49,000 litres of Dual Purpose kerosine, one weapon, 3 ammunition and arrested 22 suspected oil thieves.

He further stated that a total of 313 terrorists comprising 12 male adult, 138 female adult and 162 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation in the last two weeks.

Buba, while assuring that the Nigerian armed forces will continue to sustain the momentum in tackling the security challenges and fight the perpetrators to submission, called on Nigerians to support the military flush out the perpetrators causing havoc in the country.

Giving an update on military operations conducted within the period under review, Gen Buba, said “On 27 July 23, troops ambushed Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Province terrorists at Shetimari in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State. As a result, 2 terrorists were neutralized, while one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 rifle magazine, 6 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo and one mobile phone were recovered.

He said “On 30 Jul 23, troops in conjunction with Hybrid Forces ambushed suspected BH/ISWAP terrorist at a check point at KUBTARA Village in DIKWA Local Government Area of Borno State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized one terrorist and recovered one AK 47 rifle, one AK 47 rifle magazine and 5 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo

Continuing, he said “On 26 July 23, following intelligence report concerning terrorist activities at Hashime Village in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State. Troops conducted a raid. Rescued 5 kidnapped hostages and recovered a motorcycle and among other sundry items. On 25 July 23, troops conducted a sting operation on hideout of notorious criminal gang known as Malians. The gang were hibernating at Jiddari Polo, Gwange, Kaleri, Zannari and Gamboru areas of MMC of Borno State. Troops arrested 14 suspects, recovered one axe, 3 knives and 3 mobile phones.

According to him, On 27 July 23, following intelligence report on infiltration of notorious terrorist logistics collaborator into Maiduguri metropolis. Troops conducted a sting operation and made an arrest. The suspect admitted to be a courier that conveys arms, ammo, and other sundry logistic items to terrorists at their hideouts. The suspect confirmed links with foreign arms network.On 30 July 23, one ISWAP fighter identified as YAHAYA UMARU surrendered to troops with one AK 47 rifle and 2 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammo. Accordingly, between 26 July and 1 August 2023, a total of 313 terrorists comprising 12 male adult, 138 female adult and 162 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

Air Interdiction. Air component of Operation HADIN KAI acquired target of terrorists gathering at a hideout in Wulade. The target was attacked with bombs and rockets, degrading the terrorist.

In the course of operations, troops of Operation HADIN KAI recovered; 2 AK47 rifles, 8 rounds of 7.62mm special, one motorcycle, 4 mobile phones, 5 litres of PMS, one axe and one knife. Troops also neutralized 9 terrorists and arrested 19. Troops arrested 6 terrorist collaborator/courier and rescued 12 hostages.