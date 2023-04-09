From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Operations(DMO), said soldiers on anti-banditry operations in Zamfara State have killed three bandits, recovered weapons and arrested one.

Major General Musa Danmadami, who made this known, said the soldiers from Operation HADARIN DAJI, destroyed several bandits enclaves in an offensive operations that left most of the bandits escaped with gunshot wound and recovered several stolen animals.

Danmadami, in a statement, said “In the early hours of 8 April 2023, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI conducted offensive operations to the hideout of some Bandits’ kingpins at Yartasha and Chabi villages in Maru LocalGovernment Area of Zamfara State. Troops made contact with the kingpins and their foot soldiers and in an attempt to escape, troops neutralized two (2 )bandits, arrested one (1) while others fled.

“In another development, on the same day troops conducted ambush operations on bandits conveying large quantities of rustled animals at DAN MARKE village in KANKARA Local Government Area of Katsina State. Troops in ambush positions neutralized one (1 ) bandits while others fled with gunshots injuries. Troops recovered two (2) AK 47 rifles, one hundred and fifty (150) rustled cattles, forty (40) rustled sheeps amongst other items.

The military high command commends troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.