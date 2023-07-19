From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations in Delta State have killed two members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) and Eastern Security Network(ESN).

The soldiers, in a joint operation with men of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), arrested five others following a distress call that the community was under attack by the terrorists.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made the disclosure, said the troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Pump Action Semi Automatic rifle, 15 Live cartridges, one AK 47 rifle magazine and a Baofeng radio receiver.

Nwachukwu’s statement reads: “Combined troops of 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police and operatives of the Department of State Services have neutralised two IPOB/ESN fighters and arrested five others after a fierce encounter that took place on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Fuji Junction general area in Asaba, Delta State. The encounter followed distress calls that the community was under attack by the terrorists, to which the combined troops swiftly responded. The terrorists succumbed to the overwhelming firepower of the troops, after two of their members fell in the fire fight that ensued, while the survivors fled to their hideout around Okpanam river.

The gallant troops in pursuit of the fleeing criminal elements, successfully trailed them to their enclave in a house around Okpanam river, where they were nabbed. The troops also recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Pump Action Semi Automatic rifle, 15 live cartridges, one AK 47 rifle magazine and a Baofeng radio receiver.

“We implore members of the public to continue to cooperate with the security agencies by providing actionable information to support their operations to tackle security challenges. The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has lauded the combined troops for their effort and urged them to sustain the synergy, as they restore peace and tranquility in the region”.