The Nigerian Army Headquarters, Abuja said soldiers on internal security operations in Ogun State have intercepted a truck load of smuggled ammunition being transported to Anambra State.

Nwachukwu, in a statement, said: “Troops of 192 Battalion Nigerian Army (NA) operating in 81 Division Area of Responsibility, have busted an international ammunition smuggling syndicate, while transporting a truck load of smuggled ammunition to Anambra State, on Saturday July 15, 2023.

“The troops, who acted on actionable intelligence, conducted a meticulous and rigorous stop-and-search operation, along Ajilete-Owode Road, in Yewa North LGA of Ogun State, and uncovered the illegal ammunition in a truck with registration number ENU 697 XY, loaded with 720 packets of Red Star Cartridges of 12 calibre, containing 25 cartridges per packet, totalling 18, 000 cartridges and an additional 250 packets of live (black) cartridges containing 10 packets each, totalling 2,500 cartridges of same calibre.

“The suspects, identified as Mr. Eric Seworvor, a Ghanaian national, and the driver, Mr Lukman Sani, have been taken into custody and are helping with ongoing investigations. Information gathered during preliminary investigation revealed that the ammunition, which were surreptitiously concealed in a supposed empty truck, were imported from Mali, via Idiroko International Border, where the criminals had successfully beaten several other checkpoints en-route their final destination in Onitsha, Anambra State, where they intended to deliver the illegal ammunition. “Timely intervention by the vigilant troops, however, thwarted the chaos that such a volume of ammunition would have unleashed on innocent members of the public, if the criminals had succeeded.

“The Nigerian Army, therefore, appeals to all law abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information, as they combat security challenges across the country.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their commitment and urged them not to relent, as they strive in synergy with other services and security agencies to provide a safe and secure atmosphere for Nigerians and socio economic development across the country.