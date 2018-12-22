“Some soldiers died in the ambush while some were injured. The injured ones have been evacuated and brought to the army hospital for treatment.”

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Some soldiers have been feared killed in an ambush on military vehicles near a remote town in Borno State.

Sources said the insurgents laid ambush on troops near Sabon Gari along Damboa-Biu road in the southern part of Borno on Thursday evening. The report of the attack did not get to Maiduguri until Friday noon due to poor telecommunication services in the area.

“Some soldiers died in the ambush while some were injured. The injured ones have been evacuated and brought to the army hospital for treatment,” a security source told Saturday Sun prefering anonymity.

Details of the attack were sketchy even as the military could not confirm the incident. The incident came the day the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai arrived the state on operational visit.

Sabon Gari is about 100 kilometres to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State and epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency.