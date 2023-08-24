From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Soldiers on internal security operations in the Niger delta region of the country have destroyed another illegal refinery site located at Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The soldiers from 6 Division, Nigerian Army, also destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

Director army public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement said “Troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army have continued to crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in South South Nigeria.

On 23 August 2023, troops conducting anti oil theft operations, responding to actionable intelligence swooped on an illegal oil refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State. During the operations, troops destroyed 8 active Ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

The oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops. The Illegal refining site was destroyed in-situ in line with extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals.

Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.