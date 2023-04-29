From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Media Organization(DMO), said soldiers on internal security operations in Taraba State have arrested two suspected gunrunners.

The soldiers from Operation WHIRL STROKE, were said to have arrested the suspects in a weapon fabrication factory located at WUKARI village in WUKARI Local Government Area of the state following intelligence report.

Director DMO, Major General Musa Danmadami, who made this known in a statement, said “On 28 April 2023, troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE acting on credible intelligence conducted raid operations to a weapon fabrication factory at WUKARI village in WUKARI Local Government Area of TARABA State. Troops arrested two (2) suspected gunrunners found at the the factory and recovered two GPMG, one KPM, four AK 47 rifles, three pistols, one PKT, five 9mm ammunitions, two 7.63 x 54 ammunitions, seven rifle butts and several parts of different rifles.

All arrested criminals and recovered weapons and ammunition have been handed over to appropriate authorities for futher actions

The military high command commends troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.