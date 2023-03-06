A Nigerian Army soldier who was identified as Lance Corporal Nwobodo Chinoso, has killed the Commander of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Rabah, Sokoto State.

The commander who was identified as, Lt. Sam Oladapo was shot dead by his subordinate at the weekend.

Witnesses say the soldier also shot the unit’s Sergeant Major (CSM), Sgt. Iliyasu Inusa, and another private soldier, who was identified as Attahiru Mohammed.

It was learnt that, after gunning down his colleagues, the soldier turn the gun against himself committed suicide.

But credible military sources in Sokoto when contacted, however could not ascertain the mental stability of the trigger-happy soldier.

One of the sources told journalists that: “At the moment, the Commander 8 Division Garrison and Commander 26 Battalion are at the location.

“They have made efforts to move the corpse of the slained personnel to the Usmanu Dan Fodio Teaching Hospital, even as they have since ordered an investigation into the cause of the incident”.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a top military officer in Sokoto, told journalists that, “The soldier who killed his FOB Commander at Rabah, and two other colleagues of his, may perhaps be battling operational and psychological stress.

“It is something that is common with military personnel. But that’s not a justification for any of our soldiers to go haywire. Definitely, necessary action will be taken to forestall a recurrence. ”