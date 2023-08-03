From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A group, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara Amalgamated Traders Unity Group chat, on Thursday commended President, Bola Ahmad Tinubu, for nominating immediate past Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state as a Minister-designate.

Speaking on behalf of the group in Sokoto, Malam Na’Allah Sarki, described the nomination as a positive development development to the three states, northwest and entire nation and expressed optimism that Matawalle’s capability would assist toward national progress.

He commended the foresight of President Tinubu in choosing a good politician with greater respect of Zamfara people in his new cabinet and urged Matawalle to live up to the expectations.

”Hundreds of members jubilate the appointment which is in right direction by the President, it had indicated that Tinubu has listening ears with consideration of people with positive minds.

”We are hopeful that President Tinubu’s administration would end the challenges faced by the region in terms of educational backwardness, insecurity, and food security through outlined programmes. ” Na’Allah said.

Another speaker, Alhaji Aliyu Danmusa- Wanaka, describe Matawalle’s nomination as wise consideration for Zamfara people by President Tinubu administration which rejuvenate political and other social supports to the administration.

Danmusa-Wanaka explained that Matawalle had the capacity, commitment and foresight to work toward uplifting the standard of living of Nigerians.

According to him, in spite of security challenges facing the Zamfara during his period, Matawalle had sacrificed to ensure the success of fight against banditry and restore confidence to people.

”Matawalle ensure cohesion and political stability and unity in Zamfara state better than all the past governors.

”He tried to free the state from all forms of burdens and other these unnecessary challenges affecting our states as result of continued insecurity challenges that has been deteriorating few months after his leaving office, ” He added.

He added that people are suffering as result lack of poor goodwill from present Zamfara state government, which includes negligence and poor coordination with security agencies in fighting bandits.

“We are witnessing increased challenges since his exit from Matawalle’s government, insecurity is still an issue on Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua road which has been deteriorating.

”No tangible action is being done to ameliorate the challenges because many of our traders using the road of procure goods ended up becoming victims of kidnapping or killings along these areas,” Danmusa-Wanaka said.

He said, they have try time without numbers to see or discussed with the present governors of two states namely Sokoto and Zamfara, in order to give them necessary clues, but unfortunately they were rebuffed by certain individuals within the cycle of the government, unlike during past government of Matawalle.