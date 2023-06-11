From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto Professionals Network, SPN, a nonprofit organization, is to train no fewer than fifty youths from the state on solar energy Installation.

The Managing Director, A Y Global Integrated Consult Ltd, Engr. Yusuf Mohammad Ganda disclosed this during the formal inauguration of the organization and Endowment Funds-Raising held in Sokoto on Saturday.

Mohammed who represented Engr. Faruk Yusuf Yabo, Permanent Secretary under the office of Federal Head of Service, Abuja said the training is a contributory gesture toward achieving the Network’s objective in the state.

He added that other skills to offer the selected participants would include electrical, mechanical and plumbing technology while free working-kits would be given to them at the end of their training.

Earlier, Chairman of SPN, Engineer Zayyanu Tambari Yabo said the organization is a network of professionals of Sokoto state origin working in the fields of science, technology, humanity, Arts, and other public and private sectors.

He added that the aim of establishing the Network is to promote and enhance sustainable professionalism, support advocacy and reorientation, capacity and human development as well as initiative projects that would develop skills and scholarship activities amongst Sokoto youths irrespective of their gender for state and nation building.

The Chairman said the organization is poised to collaborate with the state government and other relevant agencies to bring purposeful development to the state.

Speaking further, Yabo explained that in the two years’ membership drive of the organization, huge successes have been recorded with hundreds of professionals of Sokoto origins being registered globally.

“SPN will bring together Sokoto professionals with a view to enhance collaboration and cooperation among members and to create a strong platform that will collaborate with the state government and other development Agencies within and outside the country”

“We will also collaborate with relevant agencies to organize career Talks in various schools to serve as guiding principles for students to help mold and shaping their career choices for upcoming generations”

“SPN will also focus on the requirements needed by students and young graduates to build a successful career in different fields of human endeavor.”

In a goodwill message, Director-General, Nigeria Automotive Design and Development Commission, Engineer Jelani Aliyu expressed delight with the new initiative to incorporate young Professionals in the state for human capacity development.

He noted that, the coming together of young and talented professionals for a common course will be a yardstick for measuring the development of Sokoto state and the country at large.

“I want to see in the future the possibility of delivering medical supplies services by drones in hospitals and clinics around the country,” the Director General said.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar who was represented by District Head of Gagi, Alhaji Sani Umar Jabbi, said the dearth of professionals and unemployed youths in the society are a lack of family value.

He however underscored the need for behavioral change among parents toward having a healthier family that carter for their children and their future planning.

The State governor, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto who was represented by Hon Nasiru Dantsoho said the state government is willing to partner with any organization, association, or group wishing to bring even development in the state.

Highlights of the event include donations to the endowment fund by individuals, corporate bodies while the state government announced the donation of an utility vehicle to the Organisation and a plot of land to build a secretariat in the state metropolis.