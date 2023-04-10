From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has assured of coming out victorious in the forthcoming supplementary elections scheduled for the 15th of April.

The party, in a statement, signed by its publicity Secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, also said it is ready to fully participate in all the Senatorial and National Assembly seats to be contested during the polls.

The party called on its supporters to disregard any form of intimidation from any quarters and come out en masse to vote for PDP candidates during the supplementary elections.

It also called for the provision of adequate security personnel in all the polling units affected to ensure violence-free elections.

The statement also called on political actors, the general public and INEC officials to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections.