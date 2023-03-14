From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Sokoto State, Mallam Sa’idu Umar, has promised to revive the economic potential of the state through private partnership if elected as Governor.

The erstwhile Secretary to the state government stated this during an interactive session with reporters in Sokoto on Monday, March 14.

He vowed to industrialize the state as well as improve her Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) if given the opportunity to be the next governor of the state.

According to Sa’idu, who holds the traditional title of Mallam Ubandoma Sokoto, his government, if elected, will work on how the state will sustain itself through various economic reforms without relying on federal allocation.

“In Sokoto State, our internal revenue is very low and we cannot just depend on going to Abuja every month to collect ‘stipends’ as federal allocation which in the end cannot sustain us for weeks.

“We would not try to improve our revenue but not by increasing the tax collection process or putting the burden on the citizens.

He noted that as a former banker with vast experience in the private sector, he will diversify by investing in industries and companies that could be driven by public-private partnerships.

“We would establish companies that will provide direct income to the government.

“The industries will help us in creating direct employment for our teeming youths and contribute immensely to our internally generating revenue, that is one area my administration will focus on,” the PDP candidate promised.

Sa’idu also promised to continue working harmoniously with media practitioners in the state, adding that such effort would not doubt project the good image of the state.

On the forthcoming governorship election, he appealed to electorates in the state to come out in large numbers to vote for all the candidates of the party, as they all meant well for the economic development of the state.