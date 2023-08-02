From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Sokoto state Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress joint their counterpart in the Nationwide protest against the removal of fuel subsidy.

Chairman of the NLC Sokoto state chapter Abdullahi Aliyu who led a peaceful protest to the Sokoto state government house, submitted a letter to the governor of the state for onward submission to the president.

Abdullahi said the Federal Government must listen to the demands of Nigerians and reverse it’s decision on fuel subsidy removal.

The labour leader also said the Government must immediately implement the resolutions reached between the government and the labour unions.

Abdullahi who described some of the FG policies as harsh policies called on the central government to reverse the recent increase in school fees both at the secondary and tertiary levels.

Other demands includes the release of the eight months salaries of university lecturers and workers.

The protest was monitored by the operatives of Nigerian Police and the Civil Defense Corp.