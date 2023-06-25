From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

One person was on Sunday killed in Sokoto state over an alleged blasphemous comment against the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the victim was stoned to death by numerous people at the State Abattoir located within Sokoto city.

The eyewitness identified the victim as one Usman Buda Mai Hanji, an indigene of the state.

Source said the deceased was accused of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad, SAW at the Sokoto main abattoir on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Ahmed Aliyu has called on the people of the state to remain calm and law abiding at all times.

The governor made the plea in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Malam Abubakar Bawa.

The governor cautioned the people against any act capable of degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad SAW especially in a State like Sokoto which is predominantly a Muslim dominated community.

Aliyu said that Sokoto people have so much respect and regard for Prophet Muhammad SAW, hence the need for all the residents to respect, protect his dignity and personality.

“I want to call on the people of Sokoto State to avoid taking laws into their hands, instead, they report any alleged crime of blasphemy to the appropriate quarters for necessary action.

“Our religion does not encourage taking laws into one’s hand, so let us try to be good followers of our religion,” he appealed.

He added the present administration will not take the issue of blasphemy lightly,and will deal decisively with any one found guilty of any act aimed at degrading the personality of Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him, in line with the provision of Islamic laws.

The governor assured the people of the State of his administration’s commitment to guarantee the safety of lives and property of all law abiding citizens.

The governor also warned would-be trouble makers to have a change of mind, adding that Sokoto is a wrong place for them.