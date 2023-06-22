From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State has urged the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF to expand its areas of intervention in Sokoto State, especially healthcare, youth and women empowerment.

The governor made the appeal in Sokoto when he received the Country Representative of UNICEF to Nigeria Mrs Cristian Munduate.

He said healthcare is among the top priorities of his administration as it was part of his 9 points agenda.

The governor assured the Sokoto State government is always ready for any suggestions and advice that are aimed at the development of the state.

Earlier Speaking, the Country Representative said the purpose of the visit is to strengthen their partnership with the state government.

She however explained that their intervention is for women and children in the areas of Health, education and water sanitation in Sokoto State.

She also highlighted the tremendous effort of UNICEF in polio eradication for the past couple of years in Sokoto State and how it helped drastically reduce the number of disabled children because of polio.

“Your Excellency for some years now, our work in Sokoto is audible and visible, especially in the area of polio eradication, we have immunized almost all the affected and vulnerable children which helps drastically reduce the number of disabled children in Sokoto State,” she said.

Mrs Christiana called on the state government to focus more attention on routine immunization as well as water sanitation to prevent outbreaks of diseases open for suggestions and advice that are aimed at the development of the state.