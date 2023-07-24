From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmad Aliyu, on Monday condoled with his Kebbi counterpart, Dr Nasir Idris and Managing Director, Nigeria Port Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko over the death of the District Head of Koko, Muhammadu Bello-Koko, who died of an illness.

The deceased is a father to the Managing Director, NPA, Muhammad Bello-Koko and APC House of Representatives candidate for Maiyama/koko-Besse federal constituency in 2023 general elections, Shehu Muhammad-Bello.

Bello-Koko,it could recalled died on Friday, July 21, at a hospital in Abuja.

Sokoto State Governor who prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus also urged the family to accept the will of God in good faith.

According to him, “I am here on behalf of myself, government and people of Sokoto State to tender our heart felt condolences to the people of Kebbi.

“This is not a new thing to us, it has been a long tradition because Sokoto and Kebbi are one single entity and we will continue to keep this relationship among us.”

While responding, Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris appreciated his counterpart for the visit and prayed God Almighty to grant the deceased internal rest.

He described the condolence visit as a homecoming and assured that the relationship between the two sister states would be sustained for the benefit of both states.