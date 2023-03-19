From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The governorhsip candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has been declared the winner of the Saturday’s election in the state.

Aliyu was declared duly elected by the Returning Officers, Professor Armayau Hamisu from Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina state.

He said Aliyu, was the deputy governor to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal from 2015 to 2018, polled 453,661 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Malam Sa’idu Umar of PDP who scored, 404,632 votes.

According to the collated results, Aliyu won in eighteen, out of the twenty three local governments in the state.

The break8shown that the APC candidate recorded wins in Binji, Wurno, Yabo, Gwadabawa, Rabah, Bodinga, Tangaza, Kware, Dange-Shuni, Sabon Birnin, Shagari, Illela, Gudu, Gada, Kebbe, Sokoto South, Wamakko and Sokoto North local governments.

While PDP candidate, Sa’idu Umar, secured victory at Isa, Silame, Tureta, Goronyo and Tambuwal local government areas.

The Returning Officer also announced that the State has 2,172,056 registered voters with 901,513 accredited for the election.

Also, the valid votes was polled at 864,419 while,15,357 votes was recorded as rejected votes.