From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Lucky Irabor has asked troops in the counter-terrorism operation in the northeast to smoke out Boko Haram and its rival, Islamic State West Africa (ISWAP) from their hideouts.

Irabor told soldiers and officers of the Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai while addressing them on Thursday at the operation’s headquarters in Maiduguri.

“What you are doing is to see that we bring all the vestige of Boko Haram and ISWAP to an end but before then, we must ensure we smoke out all Boko Haram/ISWAP from their hidings,” he declared.

He asked the troops and secured the commitment to go after the terrorists in their various enclaves and camps in the northeast.

He said the Commander in Chief (President) was glad about the troops’ successes. He said the successes recorded in the counter-terrorism operation in the region were possible due to troops’ commitment and resilience in using training received for the operation.

“The great successes wouldn’t have been possible without your sacrifices, professionalism and resilience,” he said.

He had earlier held meetings with the Theatre Commander, component commander and other senior officers in the theatre. The CDS visit was operational and was expected to be in two other states including Kaduna.