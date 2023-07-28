Determined to support qualitative healthcare among indigent and less privileged populations in areas where it operates, Nigeria’s fast growing grocery retail giant Sundry Markets Limited (SML) in collaboration with Pro-Health International (PHI), recently rolled out a week-long free medical outreach for residents of its host communities.

The health sector intervention programme was borne out of the low level of healthcare in the country where government alone is left to handle that onerous responsibility despite its grossly inadequate funding capacity.

This is further necessitated by previous government neglect amidst growing populations of the underserved members of the society facing numerous health challenges

“SML recognises the link between healthy populations and improved gross domestic product of any country. We also recognise that healthcare coverage is a problem in the Nigerian society that needs to be managed. As a responsible corporate citizen, we consider this medical outreach as our modest contribution in the effort to help fill the current gaps in the healthcare access and delivery in the country” said Mr Timothy Abati, SML marketing manager .

“At SML we want to help ensure all our customers and patients in rural and underserved communities particularly residing in Port Harcourt have access to high quality and convenient healthcare resources as part of our social responsibility initiative,” he further stated in an interview.

According to him SML entered into collaboration with Pro-Health International (PHI), a non- governmental organisation because they have a track record of outstanding achievements in medical outreach, even as he said that his organisation is encouraged by the large turnout of participants on daily basis expected to record in excess of two thousand beneficiaries by Friday, July 28, 2023 when the programme is scheduled to end. The medical outreach is offering among other medical services free consultations; general and specialized surgeries; eye examinations; blood sugar checks; high blood pressure checks; dental examinations; laboratory investigations, health promotion and education.

Marketsquare is Nigeria’s leading grocery retail chain-a place where Nigerians can go to get their trusted brands of groceries at affordable prices. The company was conceived from a strong desire to create a modern retail destination for Nigerians to get their daily needs.

Established in 2015, SML at inception started selling great brands to customers from a single store but now operates out of 22 stores located in major cities and towns across the country.

The company’s quality groceries are sourced locally from high quality hygienic conditions in compliance to the Federal Government “buy locally’’ initiative and the obsession of SML promoters for local content and any effort aimed encouraging indigenous manufacturers.