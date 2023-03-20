From Gyang Bere, Jos

As the world commemorates World Oral Health Day, world’s largest cleft organization, Smile Train has called on cleft-affected children and families to visit the nearest partner hospital for treatment.

Vice-President and Regional Director for Africa, Smile Train, Mrs. Nkeiruka Obi disclosed this during the 2023 World Oral Health Day.

Mrs Obi noted that the organization provides free, holistic and comprehensive cleft care including oral health and orthodontics.

She called for more cleft patients to visit the nearest partner hospital for oral health care.

She explained that cleft is a common birth different in which the patient experiences difficulty in breathing, eating and speaking, saying that children with clefts are more likely to have missing or mispositioned teeth and will often require ongoing orthodontic treatment.

She noted that they may be particularly susceptible to tooth decay or cavities and are often marginalized, excluded, and bullied, which can further restrict their access to basic dental and surgical care.

Mrs Obi said ithout care, these children may, therefore, end up in great pain and lose teeth at an early age. This can impair their ability to chew, speak, and even sleep, significantly harming their health and quality of life.

“It is essential that children with clefts, receive timely oral healthcare to not only significantly decrease the development of tooth decay and cavities but also improve quality of life in the long term.

” Timely oral health care uplifts cleft-affected children’s mental and emotional health and enables them to thrive. As we commemorate World Oral Health Day, we endeavor to provide quality cleft care so that patients with clefts can also be proud of their mouth,” said Mrs. Obi.

According to the World Health Organization, 3.5 billion people (50% of the world’s population) are affected by oral diseases, with 3 out of every 4 affected people living in low- and middle-income countries. Good oral health is essential for eating, breathing, and speaking, and contributes to overall health, well-being, and confidence.

Smile Train in Africa has continue to build capacity for orthodontics professionals to enhance access to quality treatment as close to the patient as possible.

“Oral health professionals, cleft care team members, cleft community members, families, and patients themselves all have an essential role to play when it comes to preventing oral health diseases in patients with clefts—and the whole cleft community,” added Mrs. Obi.

Smile Train has active cleft care programs in 42 countries across Africa with more than 245 partners and over 255 partner hospitals across the continent.