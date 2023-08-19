From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The annual Social Media Festival (SMFEST) scheduled to hold in Owerri,the Imo State capital on October ,21at the Landmark Event Centre is expected to train over 1,200 youths in ICT.

According to the Convener,Excel Ajah,this years’ event will bring together the best and brightest minds in the world of technology.

Ajah explaining aims of the event said “It is a platform that teaches its audience to leverage the power of technology and social media to advance their businesses, brands, and causes.

“These individuals are equipped with brilliant ideas, exposure, and insights that help them understand how best to explore all the advantages of digitalization”. The convener said.

He also added “With the tagline; connect, innovate, and grow, SMFEST is driven by three main goals;To create a physical space for an army of young persons on social media,Utilise the platform to advance various creativities in the technological industry and other careers, reinforce positive values as an approach to fighting crime and deviance.

Ajah speaking on the theme said,The theme “the game changer” is inspired by the need to cause a revolutionary change in various industries using Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain Technology.

The event, Ajah noted will also explore how to arm its participants with knowledge of the Web 3 space and how to infuse knowledge gotten in various spheres.

This he added , relevant talents are produced, retained, and nurtured into championing game-changing exploits in their various fields and birthing the future.

Highlights of the SMFEST event,he said wil comprises keynote speeches, panel sessions, fireside chats, and workshops.

Also,he said that the event boasts the best speakers, facilitators, and panelists.

SMFEST he explained made its debut on 23rd October 2022 with over 1,400 participants from the host state, Imo, and neighboring states.

Ajah said the maiden edition of SMFEST exposed several businesses to new ideas and a network of persons that increased their clientele and revenue by at least 30%.

“My goal is to see that this increases annually through the event” Ajah said. He also called on all those who recognises the importance of a transformative ecosystem to step up and serve.