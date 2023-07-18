…advocates responsive policies

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Despite being regarded as backbone of Nigeria’s agricultural systems producing larger percentage of foods and feeding communities, smallholder farmers are said be confronted with lots of deprivation and an array of daunting challenges.

These challenges were, however, highlighted by President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, as well as the President of the Organization of African Instituted Churches (OAIC), Elder Israel Akinadewo, in their separate remarks in Abuja, on Tuesday, at a workshop on climate change adaption for smallholder farmers in Nigeria with the theme “adaption for smallholder farmers and responsive public policy: a faith-based response”.

OIAC President was concerned that these set of farmers work tirelessly with little or no help to feed communities, yet they are often confronted with limited access to resources, climate change-induced uncertainties, market volatility, and social inequalities

“These men and women cultivate our lands, nurture our crops, and sustain our food systems. Their resilience and determination are awe-inspiring, but they need our support now more than ever,” he said.

He made reference to a statistics that indicated that smallholder farmers make up a significant proportion of the world’s rural population, with over 500 million individuals relying on the small scale farming for their livelihood.

“Their well-being is intrinsically linked to the social, economic, and environmental fabric of the societies. As a result, it’s imperative that we understand and address their unique needs, challenges and aspirations.

He advocated a responsive public policies that would serve as catalyst for change, enabling the smallholder farmers to adapt and thrive in the face of adversity. “By nurturing an enabling environment, policy makers can empower farmers with access to land, credit, market, and technology.

“They can also foster innovations, strengthen agricultural extension services, and facilitate knowledge-sharing platforms that would bridge the gap between research institutions and farming communities.”

Elder Akinadewo, however, reminded the participants the essence of the meeting which, according to him, was a shared purpose that was driven by the conviction that the challenges faced by smallholder farmers require immediate attention, collective efforts, and the power of responsive public policies.

He maintained that faith-based organizations can play a pivotal role in creating positive changes as well as shaping a future where no farmer is left behind.

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in his remarks, restated that CAN remains a formidable force to reckon with in Nigeria, hence he challenged church leaders to speak loudly on issues that concern smallholder farmers with superior suggestions on how they can be supported.

He said: “The food insecurity we face in Nigeria today is because of the unending crisis particularly in northern Nigeria, in addition to bandit activities, in which smallholder farmers are mostly affected.

“Farmlands in virtually all northern states are not being put to full use, and that was because of bandits activities. These bandits have overran communities, displaced farmers and destroy farmlands. Herdsmen now prefer to invade the farmlands with their cattle to graze, thus destroying the farms.”

Meanwhile, there were presentations from various stakeholders including the academia, activists, clergymen, government officials, on better ways to enlighten the smallholder farmers on available opportunities and innovations that would help improve their yields, and also be aware of the activities of climate change which is affecting so many things, including farming activities.