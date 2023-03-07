By Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Ibironke Harrison of the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), yesterday, fixed April 3 for ruling on the no-case submission filed by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, who is standing trial for allegedly killing a Lagos-based lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas day.

Vandi is praying for the court to dismiss the charge against him and discharge him on the ground that he has no case to answer.

The defendant is accused of shooting Mrs Raheem last December 25, near Ajah Under Bridge, Lagos. The victim was four-month pregnant with twins at the time of her death.

The Lagos State Government preferred a one-count charge of murder against Vandi, in accordance with Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“ASP Vandi on December 25, 2022, at Ajah roundabout, along Lekki-Epe Expressway Lagos, in the Lagos Judicial Division, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem (F) by shooting her in the chest,” it reads.

Vandi pleaded not guilty and trial has since commenced. At the resumption of proceedings yesterday, Justice Harrison adjourned for ruling after the prosecution and defence counsel had adopted their final written addresses. Defence counsel, Adetokunbo Odutola, in adopting Vandi’s final written address on a no-case submission filed on February 28, prayed the court to dismiss the suit. Odutola argued that the ballistics report tendered by the prosecution showed that the gun did not match the bullet that was shot.

He said the pathologist called in evidence by the prosecution, stating that the bullet penetrated from the left through the armpit, while the prosecution said the deceased was shot in the chest.

He concluded that with these “inconsistencies” and several others, the prosecution had not made out a case against his client to warrant him to enter a defence.

But the prosecution team led by the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo, opposed him, arguing that it had made out a prima facie case against the defendant, making it necessary for him to put up a defence. The defendant’s no-case submission was dated February 20, while the prosecution’s reply was dated February 24. The defendant filed a reply on point of law dated February 27.