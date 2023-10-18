Nigerian skits maker known as Ben Cash, whose real name is Benard Adedeji Ossai has confessed that skits making turned his life around for good. He made the confession in a chat with this reporter when asked if he has any regrets about abandoning a professional career in law or politics as his parents planned for him, for Comedy.

According to him, he believes he wouldn’t have made as much money from other callings as he has from skits making.

“Skits making turned my life around for good. From skits, I have been able to make good money, recognition and properties. Although my parents wanted me to go into law or politics, which are good but I don’t think I would have gone this far. Apart, from the fame and fortune, I’m living my dream because this is what I have always loved and wanted to do. There were many challenges before getting to this level, but all is good now,” he said.

Ben Cash, who is known for his comic videos and skits started his comedy career in 2013 with a group known as Sirbalo Comedy Clinic. He won Indomie BelleFull Comedy Challenge 2.0 in 2016 and has since distinguished himself as one of the top content creators in Nigeria

“Acting has always been my dream, but with help of my friend (Sirbalo) after he was done learning film making, we created a group called Sirbalo Comedy Clinic and started making our skits, ” he said

Ben Cash is particularly famous for his uncanny ability to switch characters. He is so flexible and Chameleon-like that he could switch seamlessly and effortlessly from a School Boy to Mummy G.O. Even transiting from one gender to the other is a piece of cake to him.

Ben Cash didn’t deny that skits makers are making helluva lot of money, adding that with hard work and dedication, there is so much money in the trade

“Yes, skit-making is a high paying job and it has helped many people, especially the youths in Nigeria. There are some high paying platforms one can post content and earn from, when you meet their requirements,” he said.

Speaking further, he asserts that skits making is an easy thing to do, giving some tips to aspiring skits makers on how to go about the trade

“Skit making is what you can do with just your phone and in the comfort of your room without much stress.

” My advice for up-and-coming skit makers is to make good use of social media. Right now, not everyone has to climb the stage to make everyone laugh. In the comfort of your home, you can make your audience laugh and make money from it. I encourage them to also be creative in their craft because we have a lot of people doing it too. Lastly, humility is also part of the journey,” he said.