By Christy Anyanwu

Looking classy and chic in African inspired wears is what versatile designers bring to the front burner in creating new styles.

For comfy female work wear and business casuals for the modern woman, the fabric for such an outfit must be on point and that’s what makes Marona fashion stand out.

“Our customers are confident working women who love the feel of comfort and class. Hence the reason I chose skin soothing fabrics and designs to inspire women to have a better image of themselves,” says Mary Obabori, the creative director of Marona Fashion International.