Daniel Kanu

The SkillUpImo project initiated by Governor Hope Uzodimma, under Imo State Ministry of Digital Economy and e-Government, has taken its winning streak to the national level, as it clinches the ‘Best State MDA in ICT Human Capacity Development’.

Also, the Commissioner in charge of the ministry, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, bagged the ‘Distinguished GOVtech Trailblazers’ awards.

It was at the inaugural edition of the Nigeria Govtech Public Service Awards, organised by the Presidency through the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), with the theme, ‘Advancing Public Service Reforms Through Digital Transformation’ in Abuja.

Earlier this month, an award had come the way of Imo through the SkillUpImo. Also, in July, Uzodimma and Amadi won awards in Lagos through the project.

Uzodimma was the first governor in the country to establish the Ministry of Digital Economy, in his bid to empower youths with the Fourth Industrial Revolution skillset.

The latest awards were to recognise and celebrate individuals and government organisations that harnessed technology to enhance public service delivery and improve the lives of the citizenry.

Reacting to the award, Amadi said: “This remarkable achievement is a testament to the unwavering dedication, innovation and passion that flow through the veins of our great state. Imo is shining bright on the national stage, and it is an incredible moment of pride for all of us.

“I express my deepest gratitude to our Digital Governor, Hope Uzodimma, for his extraordinary vision for our state’s digital transformation. Under his dynamic leadership, Imo has embraced the future of governance, leading the way in harnessing the power of technology to drive progress and development.”

He appreciated the SkillUpImo community for its unwavering support, which he described as a pillar of strength.

Nominees were picked after a call for nomination in broadcast and print media for various categories cutting across federal, states and local councils.

They were subjected to voting through an online platform after which a selected jury made the final choice.