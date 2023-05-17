Health ministry promises quick resolution

Ngige threatens no work no pay

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Patients experienced skeletal services at public health facilities in Abuja and other parts of the country as medical doctors under the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) began their five-day warning strike nationwide.

The decision to down tools nationwide was taken by the doctors at the end of their National Executive Council (NEC) meeting earlier in the week, following the inability of relevant government agencies to attend to their highlighted needs most of which were on welfare.

It was gathered that some doctors had promised they would adopt the telemedicine system for some of their patients, while some were advised to stay away from the hospital until the end of the warning strike.

Expectedly, some patients at public health facilities in Abuja said they were taken unawares by the sudden withdrawal of professional services by the doctors, while others said they were silently informed about the pending industrial actions.

At about 11 am when Daily Sun visited the FCTA-owned Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja, many patients were seen confused on what step to take to get health care services. Apparently, the privileged ones have headed to private healthcare facilities for medical attention.

A patient who pleaded anonymity told Daily Sun that he got a hint of what was about to happen on Monday evening up to Tuesday when some patients (privileged ones) were being moved out of the hospital to, perhaps, private health facilities for closer care.

A patient who identified herself as Kendra said she came from Keffi, Nasarawa State, to get medical services, but she met the information that Doctors are on strike, and it was on the Consultants that are available to attend to thousands of health-seeking Nigerians.

Another patient who identified herself as Zuwaira said she had an appointment with one of the doctors but was informed in the morning that the meeting won’t hold again because of the strike.

She said: “Because my case is not that serious, the doctor asked me to be patient and wait till the end of the warning strike that is expected to last for five days. He asked me to keep in touch in case my medical case change for bad. So, I will return home as he suggested and keep a close check on my health situation.”

Dr Chidi Nnabuchi, former head of clinical services, Asokoro General Hospital, Abuja, said they are observing the situation closely. “We will evaluate the situation each day and re-strategise.”

The case was not different at National Hospital, Abuja. Confusion and frustrations were conspicuously written on the faces of patients who were in the hospital for medical attention.

National Hospital spokesman, Tayo Haastrup, could not be reached to comment on measures being adopted to provide care for patients in the hospital. However, it gathered the medical Consultants are attending to patients as much as they could.

The Federal Ministry of Health said they are working assiduously to ensure the industrial dispute is resolved, and doctors return to work.

The Director of Public Health, Dr Alex Okoh, told journalists at a press briefing to mark World Hypertension Day, in Abuja, that the Ministry is concerned and had contacted relevant government agencies in a bid to ensure the matter is resolved as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, threatened to implement the “no work, no pay” policy on the striking medical doctors if they fail to shelve the strike.

Dr. Ngige, reportedly suggested that the doctors use the dialogue measure and not disrupt industrial peace and harmony in the hospital system, reminding them of the implications of their actions on health care service delivery.