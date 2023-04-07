From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The people of Uzairue Community in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, yesterday, said the siting of the purported airport by the state governor, Godwin Obaseki in Edo North still remain in Uzairue and not in Auchi as being quoted in some quarters.

Abdul Baba Saliu Chairman, Jattu Development Committee, disclosed this in a statement issued by him and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

He said the people of the community have been in constant touch with the state government in respect of that.

“The attention of Uzairue Community of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State has been drawn to recent inaccurate reports in both the online and traditional media as regards the site of the proposed airport project in Edo North by the state government.

“We wish to categorically state that the airport will be situated in Uzairue land and not Auchi as stated in the reports.

“As a matter of fact, a vast expanse of land has since been made available in Jattu for the purpose of the airport.

“We are therefore surprised about reports of Auchi being the host community of the airport project.

“Uzairue community has been in touch with the state government over the issue right from the start and readily made land available for the landmark project following request by the government.

” Ahead of the commencement of work, the land has since been surveyed.

“In its wisdom, the government chose to establish the airport in Uzairue land and we are very appreciative of that”,Saliu said.

Saliu said though the siting of the airport would be beneficial to all the Afemai but it better the issue to be placed in the right perspective.

“Rich in solid minerals, we are not unaware of the importance of an airport in Edo North Senatorial district.

“It will, no doubt, go a long way in positively impacting on Uzairue, Afemai and the whole of Edo people in general.

“Uzairue and Auchi people are brothers and neighbours. In the spirit of mutual co-prosperity, both communities stand to benefit from whatever opportunities the project offer.

” Instead of dividing us, the project should bring us together. We are one.

“We wish to once again thank Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philips Shaibu for their bold initiative in establishing an airport in Edo North.

“On our part, we’ll create the enabling environment for peace and security which are very essential for the successful execution of the project.

“We also wish to assure our wake and see governor of our unflinching support and loyalty”, Saliu added.