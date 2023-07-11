From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has warned that continuous and mandatory sit at home exercise in Igboland would destroy the economy of the region.

Insisting that it would not also give the region Biafra, MASSOB condemned what it called sacrilegious act of gunmen who claimed to be pro-Biafra, which went viral on social media showing how school children and their teachers were beaten, traumatised and ridiculed for not obeying their sit at home order.

The Uchenna Madu-led MASSOB in a statement in by the National Director Of Information, Edeson Samuel said: “Torturing the school children and their teachers is as good as destroying the future of the children and the entire incoming generation of Biafrans.

“Instead of working towards the progress of Ndigbo and moving them forward, misguided and inconsequential actions are being used in dragging the economy of Ndigbo backwards.

The group noted with regret that the people who claimed to be agitating for the emancipation of Biafrans would engage in activities that subject the people to hardship, poverty and destruction of their economy.

It stressed that the actions of the gunmen “destroys the future of our young children, it creates more pains on our people and there is no difference between the way Nigerian government have been dealing with Ndigbo and that of the group that claims to be pro Biafra.

“MASSOB condemns entirety the actions of these unknown gunmen who went about destroying the farm produce and means of livelihood of the poor. It is evil in the sight of God and human. The land of Biafra will not support such acts of man inhumanity to fellow man.

“In as much as MASSOB condemns the act of the unknown gun men, we also demand the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The South East governors and National Assembly members must rise and demand for the release of Nnamdi Kanu .

“MASSOB is calling on Simon Ekpa to have a rethink, evaluate the gains and losses Ndigbo has incurred in this period of time.

Sit at home is not the only civil disobedience that can be used in this agitation.

“MASSOB reminds Mazi Simon Ekpa that our enemies are happy with this pains and cries of our people because these are what they wanted.”

“The failure of an Igbo man and the destruction of our economy has been their dream, that was why they gave igbo man €20 after the civil war.

“Seeing an igbo man being progressive, industrious and creative is giving them a sleepless night.”