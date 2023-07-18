From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to restore confidence and safeguard life and properties of residents of the State, the Imo State police command has deployed its men into the rural areas to also twart the two weeks sit-at-home order imposed by the leader of the Biafra Government in Exile(BGIE),Simon Ekpa.

A statement by the spokesman of the police in the State, Henry Okoye, it noted that the State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde in his vow to end the “unlawful and deleterious sit-at-home order has embarked on ” operation show of force”.

While urging the residents to disregard the order he added that the command will not hesitate to deal decisively with any hoodlum caught enforcing the unlawful sit-at-home order and urges the state’s law-abiding residents to go about their lawful businesses.