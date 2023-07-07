From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested 15 suspected enforcers of the illegal week-long sit-at-home order in the state.

A self-styled Auto Pilot version of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had declared a week lockdown in the South East in protest of the continued detention of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The operatives who tracked down the hoodlums in the process, also recovered various weapons and charms, including a live eagle, army camouflage, two vehicle plate numbers, and other incriminating items.

Among the arrested suspects were Okwudili Otozi, and Nnenna Ali, a nursing mother.

Police claimed that the duo were the herbalists of the alleged criminal gang who prepared charms for them.

Parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Abakaliki, few hours before bowing out of service on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Faleye Olaleye, said the arrested persons were responsible for the sporadic shootings recorded in some parts of the state last Tuesday, as well as the recent attack on a Police team in the state.

