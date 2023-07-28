From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Zone 9 Umuahia, Collins Obi has revealed that with the current synergy existing between his team and the office of Assistant Inspector General of Police of the zone, (AIG), Echeng Eworo Echeng, the call for a two weeks sit-at-home will not see the light of the day in Imo, Abia and Ebonyi.

Obi who said his committee has already been partnering with the AIG, noted also that it is time to showcase all its efforts in truncating the sit-at-home orders in its enclave.

While assuring that his team is in total synergy with the AIG to return to business activities on Mondays and thwart of the two-week-long sit-at-home ordered by the leader of the Biafra Government In Exile (BGIE), Simon Ekpa, he added that peace would be permanent in the zone soon.

He said “We want to thank the Inspector General of Police for sending a highly responsible and responsive Assistant Inspector General of Police to the zone, he would use his experienced gathered while in Anambra State to restore peace here.

Already he’s detribalised and a true Nigerian, we have no doubt about his capability, that robust relationship is there and we would keep supporting him, he is really charged and one thing we assure you, with the synergy we have put in place there wouldn’t be luck down in South East.

“Already he is currently boosting the morale of his men by his familiarisation tour to their commands, last week he was at Ebonyi, and yesterday it was Imo, this is a good start, I want to encourage the residents to go about their normal business, everything is under control,” Obi said.

Already, the AIG on Thursday during a familiarisation tour of the Imo State command revealed a water-tight security measure against the two weeks long sit-at-home engineered by Ekpa.