From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) registered total compliance in Nsukka and its environs on Monday.

Daily Sun reports that the university town witnessed total compliance, even when nobody or a group is enforcing the order.

Schools, banks markets, motor parks, and malls in the area were all under lock and key.

The same thing with the ever-busy Enugu road, down to the University of Nigeria Nsukka, (UNN) main gate.

The Old Motor Park and Peace Mass Transit Park, all in Nsukka town was deserted by both passengers and management, even as all the entrance of Ogige Main Market, Nsukka were under lock and key as well.

As of the time of filing this report, everywhere is calm with scanty movement of vehicles on the road.