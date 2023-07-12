From Okwe

Following the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South East, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), has told the Federal Government to sever diplomatic ties with Finland, as measures to compel it to arrest its leader Simon Ekpa, who is instigating the sit-at-home order.

National Coordinator of HURIWA, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement, said the tactics would end the orgy of violence which has turned the South-East in to a bloody battlefield.

Also, Onwubiko charged the newly appointed service chiefs to prioritise solution to the insecurity in the zone.

He urged President Bola Tinubu to obey the rule of law and democratic principles by asking the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Ministry of Justice as well as the Department of State Services to obey an Appeal Court judgement that discharged the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, hundreds of innocent residents have been killed in the South-East by gunmen and security operatives, especially in the last two years since the incarceration of Kanu mid-2021.

He cited a report released by the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), which disclosed that the South-East micro businesses wasted 71 sit-at-home Mondays between August 9, 2021 and December 19, 2022, losing N5.375 trillion ($12.215 billion).

According to him, the huge economic loss and irrecoverable loss of lives are painful and have had devastating effects on the overall South-East geopolitical zone.

“The sit-at-home order and violence that has persisted in South East are alarming. The Federal Government should cut off diplomatic ties with its Finnish counterpart and expel the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria over their failure to arrest and prosecute Simon Ekpa who is allegedly causing violence in the South-East by issuing illegal orders for persistent sit-at-home and the attendant violent enforcement of these illegal orders.

“The new service chiefs and heads of security agencies must quickly get to work and use intelligence to stop these killings. President Bola Tinubu should also obey the rule of law and democratic tenets by ordering the secret police to obey the Appeal Court order freeing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” he said.