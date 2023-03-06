Gunmen suspected to be enforcing the suspended sit-at-home order on Monday burnt several vehicles in different locations in Abakpa, Enugu East Local Government Area.

The gunmen on Monday morning attacked commuters along the T-junction axis of Abakpa, setting two vehicles ablaze.

Eyewitnesses said the hoodlums were shooting sporadically, scaring residents away as other commuters scampered for safety.

Also, a jeep and a mini bus were also set ablaze at Ugwunwode axis of Abakpa by the gunmen. An eyewitness said the attack occured early in the morning.

The gunmen also burnt four tricycles at the popular Liberty junction in Abakpa. When our reporter visited the scene the charred tricycles were already being evacuated by unidentified officials.

Residents refused to speak on the incident for fear of attack.

The Police in Enugu State is yet to issue an official statement over the latest attack.