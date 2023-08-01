From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has declared any form of sit-at-home in Igboland as unacceptable.

Its President General, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu in a statement, yesterday, condemned the incessant call for stay at home in the South East by Mr. Simon Ekpa, leader of the Auto Pilot version of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Finnish-based Ekpa had declared a 2-week sit-at-home with effect from yesterday, July 31.

But Iwuanyanwu said such orders had subjected the people of the zone to untold hardships.

He invited Ekpa and members of his group to a roundtable discussion, lamenting that their actions had frustrated efforts to woo investors to the region.

Part of the statement reads: “Unfortunately several non-state actors in an attempt to enforce the order have unleashed mayhem on the people. As a result, several people have been killed, maimed and properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed. In addition, the sit at home order has been instilling fears and trepidation on the good people of the South East, making it difficult for people to come out to transact their lawful businesses on the sit at home days.

“The South-East is noted for micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, indigenous manufacturing, fabrication and agro-allied industries. To this end, several authorities have put the losses encountered by the people of South East at trillions of Naira on each sit at home day. The South East has witnessed loss of clients and customers who find alternatives because of the unstable business environment in the South-East. The food transporters to the South East charge more for a trip to the South East because of these sit at home orders.

“Furthermore, the insecurity and unknown gunmen have been on the increase because of the sit at home order. Worst still, over 250 persons are estimated to have lost their lives through the enforcement of the sit at home order.

“It is saddening to see that Mr. Simon Ekpa has announced another two weeks sit at home in the South East.

This is unacceptable and must not be allowed to succeed in Igboland.

“A few days ago, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on whose behalf Ekpa claims to be working, has directed the said Simon Ekpa “to end all sit-at-home in the Southeast and to stop antagonizing the governors of the southeast or politicians from the region.”

“It is very disturbing that at a time the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is engaging the Igbo entrepreneurs all over the world, on a think-home philosophy, a foreign based Igbo is bent on destabilizing the home front.

“It is evident that the series of sit at home order is affecting the social and economic life of the Igbo. Surely, it is not to the advantage of the Igbo.

“Based on the above backdrop, I, Chief Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide hereby directs that: The sit-at-home in Igbo-land should be discountenanced. I therefore urge all the sons and daughters of Igbo-land to go about their lawful businesses.

“As a father, I hereby request Mr. Simon Ekpa and his group for a discussion and an opportunity to air their grievances.

“I urge the security operatives to exercise the highest degree of prudence in the discharge of their official duties to avoid further loss of innocent lives in Igbo-land.”

The Igbo leader also commended the South East Governors in their effort to put a stop to the sit-at-home order.

Iwuanyanwu, however, extended sympathy to the families who had lost loved ones and properties during these sad and unfortunate events.