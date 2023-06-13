By Chinelo Obogo

The management of Air Peace has denied claims by the former minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, that two of its Boeing 777 aircraft leased for a monthly fee of $250,000, were parked for several months leading to its incuring over $19 million loss.

Reacting to an interview the minister granted to a national television station on Sunday evening, Chief Operating Officer of the airline, Toyin Olajide, described the claims as a blatant lie, insisting that Air Peace has three and not two Boeing 777 aircraft which were never leased or rented, but bought outrightly by the airline.

Olajide also refuted Sirika’s claims that Air Peace suspended theDubai route for lack of capacity.

According to her, it was the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerians by the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences that necessitated the suspension of its Dubai operations.

“We watched with dismay an interview granted by former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika to Arise TV on Sunday, June 11, 2023, where he made spurious claims about Air Peace, Nigeria’s foremost airline and we have deemed it absolutely necessary to debunk his false assertions.

“Sirika, in his bid to denigrate Air Peace while praising Ethiopian Airline, stated that we leased ‘two’ Boeing 777 aircraft on a monthly lease fee of $250,000, parked them for several months and incurred a loss of $19 million while all the aircraft engines and landing gears became due for replacement when we were ready to fly. He went on to ask, “who does that?”. He stated that Ethiopian Airlines would never do that.

“This is a blatant lie as we have three and not two Boeing 777 aircraft which were never leased or rented, but were purchased outrightly by the airline. Air Peace never incurred such a loss, we never paid rentals contrary to his lies. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA) can attest to the purchase and ownership of the aircraft by Air Peace.

“Secondly, Sirika said the airline stopped flying to Dubai because ‘we lack capacity’. This is another stark lie. Air Peace never stopped the Dubai operations because of lack of capacity. Air Peace commenced operations into the UAE in July, 2019, but in October 2022, the UAE Government announced a total visa ban on Nigerians.

“Neither Emirates nor Air Peace is operating the Nigerian/UAE route since the ban. The persisting non-issuance of visas and the accompanying inconveniences necessitated the suspension of our Dubai operations from November 22, 2022 till date.

“For the former minister to ascribe the suspension to ‘lack of capacity’ is not only shocking but also shows how determined he is to disparage an airline which ascendancy, has defied all the commercial odds and hostile environment placed on its path to continue to serve our nation proudly.

“How could an airline that placed a firm order for 13 brand new E2-195 aircraft, a firm order of 15 Boeing 737 Max 8 & Max 10, with over 30 aircraft already in its existing fleet be accused of lacking in capacity?

“How can an airline that stood up for the entire nation during the Covid-19 outbreak, and embarked on rescue operations worldwide, evacuating Nigerians from far away China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, India, UK and South Africa during the Covid-19 lockdowns be accused of lacking capacity?

“We implore the general public to disregard these lies told by the former minister of aviation against Air Peace during the Arise TV interview. We take serious exception to a situation where Airpeace is being misrepresented in the public sphere, causing wrong perceptions about our brand,” Olajide said.